Global Payments (GPN) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Global Payments from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.83.

Global Payments stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $129.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In related news, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 57,737 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $7,377,633.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $362,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,206.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $11,773,553. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 19.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 23.7% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

