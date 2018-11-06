Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
