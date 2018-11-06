Golar LNG (GLNG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 59,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.60. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

