Golar LNG (GLNG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Golar LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Golar LNG from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of GLNG opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golar LNG has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $35.54.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

