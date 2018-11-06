Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Releases Earnings Results

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

Shares of GMLP stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.404 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 122.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

