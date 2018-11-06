Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $216.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.40 million. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.55 million, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 141,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,471,282.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 898,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,008,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen A. Arcana sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $245,051.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,366.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,024 shares of company stock worth $5,390,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

