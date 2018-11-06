Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Holdings Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.84.

GS opened at $228.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

