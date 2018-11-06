Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,736,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,807,000 after acquiring an additional 360,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,263,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,772,000 after buying an additional 175,540 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,105,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,948,000 after buying an additional 103,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,738,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,097,000 after buying an additional 172,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,090,000 after buying an additional 193,776 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs-shares-bought-by-canandaigua-national-bank-trust-co.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.