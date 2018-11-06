Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for AXA (CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.85 ($31.22).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA CS traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.80 ($26.51). The stock had a trading volume of 14,250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.