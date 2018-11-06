Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Goodrich Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Ifs Securities started coverage on Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

