Gran Colombia Gold (GCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.94 million for the quarter.

GCM opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Gran Colombia Gold has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$3.45.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It focuses on the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

