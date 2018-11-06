Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,015 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 222,065 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 88,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,638,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 17,986 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,073.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $26,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,288 shares of company stock worth $3,694,551. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

