Grandfield & Dodd LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $125.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

