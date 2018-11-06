Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million.

NASDAQ:GLRE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,570. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $442.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GLRE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlight Capital Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

