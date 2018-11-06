Gs Acquisition Holdings Cl A (NYSE:GSAH) major shareholder Gsam Holdings Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $300,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:GSAH traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,650. Gs Acquisition Holdings Cl A has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gs Acquisition Holdings Cl A (GSAH) Major Shareholder Gsam Holdings Llc Acquires 29,500 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/gs-acquisition-holdings-cl-a-gsah-major-shareholder-gsam-holdings-llc-acquires-29500-shares.html.

About Gs Acquisition Holdings Cl A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company is based in New York, New York.

