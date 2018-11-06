Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

GFED traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of -0.07.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.34. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.03% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

