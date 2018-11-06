GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,766 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in LogMeIn by 299.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in LogMeIn by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGM opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $1,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,966 shares in the company, valued at $53,893,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LogMeIn from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

