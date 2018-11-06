Hallador Energy (HNRG) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of -0.32. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hallador Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 129,170 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,934,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 97.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hallador Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

