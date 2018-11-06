Halliburton (HAL) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,648 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Halliburton by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 142,551 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 510,180 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after buying an additional 53,522 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

