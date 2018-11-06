Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hapag-Lloyd (ETR: HLAG):

11/5/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €37.50 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €31.70 ($36.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €31.98 ($37.19). 25,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd AG has a one year low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a one year high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

