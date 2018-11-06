Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Holdings Raised by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 44.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,386 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,560,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 608,108 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,227,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 577,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 439,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 386,552 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,604,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $547,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,095.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

HOG stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

