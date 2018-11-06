Hastings Group (HSTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 209.90 at Goldman Sachs Group

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 269.90 ($3.53) to GBX 209.90 ($2.74) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Monday, July 16th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 267 ($3.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 259.79 ($3.39).

Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.55) on Tuesday. Hastings Group has a one year low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 336.70 ($4.40).

In other news, insider Richard Hoskins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total value of £612,500 ($800,339.74). Also, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 129,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £348,451.84 ($455,314.05).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

