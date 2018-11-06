HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Sold by Sloane Robinson LLP

Sloane Robinson LLP cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.9% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.9% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $112.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/hdfc-bank-limited-hdb-shares-sold-by-sloane-robinson-llp.html.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.