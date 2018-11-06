Head-To-Head Analysis: Crawford & Company (CRD.A) versus Fanhua (FANH)

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fanhua and Crawford & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $628.39 million 2.52 $69.04 million N/A N/A Crawford & Company $1.16 billion 0.42 $27.66 million N/A N/A

Fanhua has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crawford & Company.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fanhua and Crawford & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crawford & Company 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fanhua currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Crawford & Company has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Fanhua’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fanhua is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Fanhua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Crawford & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 15.13% 13.50% 10.91% Crawford & Company 1.35% 25.51% 6.11%

Dividends

Fanhua pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Volatility and Risk

Fanhua has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fanhua beats Crawford & Company on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance platform baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products; Lan Zhanggui, an internet-based all-in-one application; and ehuzhu.com, an online non-profit mutual aid platform. In addition, it provides value-added services As of March 31, 2018, it consisted of 1 insurance sales and service group, 9 insurance agencies, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 683 sales and service branches and outlets, 579,348 registered independent sales agents, and 1,253 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

