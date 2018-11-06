Head-To-Head Analysis: Kronos Worldwide (KRO) versus JSR Corp/ADR (JSCPY)

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and JSR Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and JSR Corp/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.73 billion 1.04 $354.50 million $1.88 8.22 JSR Corp/ADR $3.81 billion 0.91 $272.18 million $1.34 11.49

Kronos Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JSR Corp/ADR. Kronos Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JSR Corp/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kronos Worldwide and JSR Corp/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 1 1 1 0 2.00 JSR Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.86%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than JSR Corp/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JSR Corp/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and JSR Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 14.81% 40.78% 17.28% JSR Corp/ADR 7.37% 7.94% 5.10%

Dividends

Kronos Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. JSR Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kronos Worldwide pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JSR Corp/ADR pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSR Corp/ADR has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats JSR Corp/ADR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

JSR Corp/ADR Company Profile

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene, and isoprene rubbers; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, and NV and NE polymer blend rubbers; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising syndiotactic 1,2-polybutadiene, hydrogenated polymers, SB thermoplastic elastomers, styrene-isoprene thermoplastic elastomers, TPE compound products, etc. It also provides emulsion products consisting of paper coating latex, SB latex, acrylic emulsions, asphalt pavement modifiers, etc.; and performance chemicals, including high-functional dispersants, organic/inorganic hybrid coating materials, battery materials, and thermal management materials. The Plastics Business segment offers styrenic resins, such as acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plastic and acrylonitrile-ethylene-propylene-styrene plastic products. The Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business segment provides semiconductor materials comprising lithography materials, chemical mechanical planarization materials, and packaging materials; display materials consisting of liquid crystal display and flat panel display materials; and optical materials, including precision and processing business materials. It also offers life sciences materials, such as in-vitro diagnostic and research reagents, and bioprocess materials; and lithium ion capacitors. JSR Corporation has collaboration with Aspect Biosystems to develop human liver tissue. The company was formerly known as Japan Synthetic Rubber Co., Ltd. JSR Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

