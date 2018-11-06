Head-To-Head Comparison: Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) vs. Corning Natural Gas (CNIG)

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) and Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Chesapeake Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Corning Natural Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Chesapeake Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Corning Natural Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Utilities and Corning Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Utilities 9.68% 10.75% 3.73% Corning Natural Gas 7.18% 8.15% 2.49%

Dividends

Chesapeake Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Corning Natural Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chesapeake Utilities pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Utilities and Corning Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Utilities 0 2 2 0 2.50 Corning Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. Given Chesapeake Utilities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Utilities is more favorable than Corning Natural Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Utilities and Corning Natural Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Utilities $617.58 million 2.14 $58.12 million $2.89 27.91 Corning Natural Gas $30.04 million 1.91 $2.10 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Corning Natural Gas.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Utilities has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning Natural Gas has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Utilities beats Corning Natural Gas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment distributes propane in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, southeastern Pennsylvania, and Florida; markets natural gas in Florida, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and other states; supplies, gathers, and processes unregulated natural gas in central and eastern Ohio; and generates electricity and steam. This segment also provides other unregulated energy services, such as energy-related merchandise sales; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services; and plumbing and electrical services. The company also owns and leases office buildings in Delaware and Maryland. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Corning Natural Gas

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,600 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe. It also transports and compresses gas for a gas producer from its gathering network into an interstate pipeline. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport, and Virgil areas, as well as in Pike county; and distributes to two other gas utilities that serve the Elmira and Bath areas of New York. Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

