Head to Head Contrast: Coda Octopus Group (CODA) vs. PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and PASSUR Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $18.02 million 3.43 $3.33 million N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace $13.87 million 0.81 -$3.52 million N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than PASSUR Aerospace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coda Octopus Group and PASSUR Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 9.91% 7.80% 5.66% PASSUR Aerospace -53.91% -115.50% -42.30%

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats PASSUR Aerospace on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar that provides 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a 3D sonar for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) market that provides real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications; and Echoscope XD for wider area of view. Further, the company provides engineering services to subsea and prime defense contractors; and rugged visual computers and small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies. The company offers various solutions for traffic flow management, diversion management, flight predictability, surface management, turn time management, connectivity and collaboration, and aviation fees and charges. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

