Head-To-Head Contrast: Dewey Electronics (DEWY) and Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dewey Electronics and Axon Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Axon Enterprise 0 9 6 0 2.40

Axon Enterprise has a consensus price target of $64.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Dewey Electronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dewey Electronics and Axon Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dewey Electronics $5.85 million 0.36 $110,000.00 N/A N/A Axon Enterprise $343.80 million 10.25 $5.20 million $0.27 223.85

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Dewey Electronics.

Risk & Volatility

Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axon Enterprise has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dewey Electronics and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A Axon Enterprise 5.35% 11.80% 6.81%

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Dewey Electronics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines. The company also provides Axon Body 2; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Signal, a technology; and Signal Sidearm, a device compatible with firearm holsters. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com; and Commander, an on-premise application that consolidates customer's digital evidence in one secure location. Further, the company provides Axon Citizen, a mobile application that offers a public safety portal, where community members can submit photos and videos of an incident; Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; and Axon Interview, a recording system designed for the interview room. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

