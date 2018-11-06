Head to Head Contrast: Elbit Imaging (EMITF) & Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Elbit Imaging does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Imaging and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Asset Management 5.49% 3.74% 1.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elbit Imaging and Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging $225.79 million 0.07 -$97.50 million N/A N/A Brookfield Asset Management $40.79 billion 1.01 $1.46 billion N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Elbit Imaging.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Elbit Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Elbit Imaging has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Elbit Imaging and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management 0 0 5 0 3.00

Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $51.70, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Elbit Imaging.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Elbit Imaging on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.

