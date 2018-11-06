Head-To-Head Contrast: Keysight Technologies (KEYS) & Electro-Sensors (ELSE)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) and Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keysight Technologies and Electro-Sensors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies $3.19 billion 3.45 $102.00 million $2.23 26.33 Electro-Sensors $7.84 million 1.52 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Keysight Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Electro-Sensors.

Profitability

This table compares Keysight Technologies and Electro-Sensors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies 6.50% 20.58% 8.61% Electro-Sensors -1.21% -0.71% -0.67%

Risk & Volatility

Keysight Technologies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electro-Sensors has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Keysight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Electro-Sensors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keysight Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Electro-Sensors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Keysight Technologies and Electro-Sensors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies 0 0 9 0 3.00 Electro-Sensors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Keysight Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Keysight Technologies is more favorable than Electro-Sensors.

Summary

Keysight Technologies beats Electro-Sensors on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The company's Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design and design verification tools; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers comprehensive manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products that include atomic-force and scanning-electron microscopy products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset tracking, servicing, and utilization requirements throughout the product life cycle. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization, consulting, and optimization services. Keysight Technologies, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and manufacturer's representatives. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors. Its temperature application products consist of bearing, gear box, and motor temperature monitoring. The company also offers production monitoring devices that include a belt alignment and slide gate position monitor; vibration monitoring products; and tilt switches. In addition, it provides hazard monitoring systems, which integrate its sensors for monitoring temperature, belt misalignment, and shaft speed; and wireless hazard technology monitoring systems under the HazardPRO product name. It serves customers in various industries, such as grain, feed, milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation, and other processing industries. The company sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Electro-Sensors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Estate Of Nancy Peterson.

