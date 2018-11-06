Head-To-Head Review: Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser (AMCF) & Sprague Resources (SRLP)

Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser (OTCMKTS:AMCF) and Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Sprague Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser does not pay a dividend. Sprague Resources pays out 236.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprague Resources has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprague Resources has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser and Sprague Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprague Resources 1 0 1 0 2.00

Sprague Resources has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Sprague Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprague Resources is more favorable than Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser.

Profitability

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser and Sprague Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser N/A N/A N/A Sprague Resources 0.91% 19.91% 2.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Sprague Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser and Sprague Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sprague Resources $2.86 billion 0.19 $29.49 million $1.13 21.24

Sprague Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser.

Summary

Sprague Resources beats Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser Company Profile

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People's Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers. This segment's wholesale customers consist of approximately 1,200 home heating oil retailers, and diesel fuel and gasoline resellers; and commercial customers include federal and state agencies, municipalities, regional transit authorities, drill sites, large industrial companies, real estate management companies, hospitals, educational institutions, and asphalt paving companies. The Natural Gas segment purchases, sells, and distributes natural gas to approximately 16,000 commercial and industrial customer locations in 13 states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Materials Handling segment offloads, stores, and prepares for the delivery of various customer-owned products, including asphalt, crude oil, clay slurry, salt, gypsum, residual fuel, coal, petroleum coke, caustic soda, tallow, pulp, and heavy equipment. The Other Operations segment engages in coal marketing and distribution; commercial trucking; and heating equipment service activities. The company owns, operates, and/or controls a network of refined products and materials handling terminals located throughout the Northeast United States, as well as in Quebec, Canada that have a combined storage capacity of approximately 14.7 million barrels for refined products and other liquid materials, as well as 2.0 million square feet of materials handling capacity. Sprague Resources LP was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

