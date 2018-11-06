Head to Head Review: Apogee Enterprises (APOG) and Growlife (PHOT)

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) and Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Apogee Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Growlife does not pay a dividend. Apogee Enterprises pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apogee Enterprises and Growlife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33 Growlife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Apogee Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Apogee Enterprises is more favorable than Growlife.

Volatility & Risk

Apogee Enterprises has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Growlife has a beta of -3.85, indicating that its stock price is 485% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and Growlife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises $1.33 billion 0.79 $79.48 million $3.10 12.02 Growlife $2.45 million 13.79 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Apogee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Growlife.

Profitability

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and Growlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises 5.81% 16.96% 8.51% Growlife -332.04% N/A -990.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Apogee Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Growlife shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Apogee Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Growlife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises beats Growlife on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized window and wall systems, including the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment offers full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for framing and display applications. The company's products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings that include education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, shops, and galleries. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Growlife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of area lighting poles to distributors throughout the United States. The firm provides legal products to the urban gardening market in retail, in business to business transactions, and direct to consumers. It includes the online distribution hub greners, the pioneering grow light product line stealth grow LED. The company was founded by Todd Denkin and Kyle Tracey on March 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

