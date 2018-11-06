Head to Head Review: Evolving Systems (EVOL) and PROS (PRO)

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

This table compares Evolving Systems and PROS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems $28.81 million 0.74 $2.51 million N/A N/A PROS $168.82 million 7.13 -$77.92 million ($1.53) -21.18

Evolving Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Evolving Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Evolving Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evolving Systems and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems 3.28% 5.63% 3.40% PROS -35.89% N/A -13.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evolving Systems and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A PROS 0 1 5 1 3.00

PROS has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. Given PROS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than Evolving Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Evolving Systems has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROS beats Evolving Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers analytics and value management solutions comprising the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution, which engages subscribers when they are first configuring new services or when they are upgrading to mobile devices with new capabilities. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solution; Real-time Lifecycle Marketing solution innovate, execute, and manage interactive campaigns that engage consumers in real time; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, which provides a data consumption and policy management solution. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services, as well as customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc., a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution. It also provides RevenuePRO solutions that offer a set of integrated software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of RevenuePRO Passenger Revenue Management, RevenuePRO Group Sales Optimizer, RevenuePRO Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, RevenuePRO Shopping, and RevenuePRO Merchandising. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support; and strategic services, including discovery and insight consulting services, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It serves manufacturing, distribution, and services industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.