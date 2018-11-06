Head-To-Head Review: FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY) & Centamin (CELTF)

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Centamin pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. FORTESCUE METAL/S pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Centamin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and Centamin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORTESCUE METAL/S $6.89 billion 1.38 $879.00 million $0.69 8.86 Centamin $675.51 million 2.29 $222.03 million N/A N/A

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Centamin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FORTESCUE METAL/S and Centamin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORTESCUE METAL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Centamin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A Centamin 23.81% 10.36% 9.91%

Summary

Centamin beats FORTESCUE METAL/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.