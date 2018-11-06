Head to Head Survey: Blackbaud (BLKB) & Great Elm Capital Group (GEC)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and Great Elm Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $788.31 million 4.45 $65.93 million $1.59 45.40 Great Elm Capital Group $5.93 million 15.11 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Dividends

Blackbaud pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Great Elm Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Blackbaud pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and Great Elm Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 7.84% 25.79% 5.76% Great Elm Capital Group N/A -16.47% -10.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackbaud and Great Elm Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 1 10 0 0 1.91 Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackbaud currently has a consensus target price of $93.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.29%. Given Blackbaud’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Great Elm Capital Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving. It also provides solutions for Luminate Online that builds online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool. In addition, the company offers Financial Edge NXT, a cloud accounting solution; GIFTS Online, a cloud solution; FIMS, a foundation management system; and Blackbaud Outcomes that empowers funders and nonprofits. Further, it provides onMessage, a content management system; onRecord, a new student information system; onCampus, a learning management system; onboard, an enrollment management system; Smart Tuition, a solution that helps administrative staff; Smart Aid, a proprietary hobbies, interest, and lifestyles profile; AcademicWorks, a scholarship management platform; and Altru, a cloud solution that helps arts and cultural organizations. Additionally, the company offers AngelPoints, an integrated corporate social responsibility solution; Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good, which combine artificial intelligence, analytics, big data, and expertise in cloud-based services and other channels; donor acquisition tools; prospect research engagements; and data enrichment and performance management solutions. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

