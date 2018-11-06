Head-To-Head Survey: Five9 (FIVN) & DST Systems (DST)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and DST Systems (NYSE:DST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Five9 alerts:

96.0% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of DST Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of DST Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DST Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Five9 does not pay a dividend. DST Systems has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Five9 and DST Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 5 6 0 2.42 DST Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $38.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.08%. DST Systems has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.28%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than DST Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and DST Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -1.04% -3.56% -1.30% DST Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five9 and DST Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $200.23 million 11.17 -$8.96 million ($0.17) -225.71 DST Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DST Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

Summary

Five9 beats DST Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The company's solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. It has a strategic partnership with Fuze. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc. provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans. Its services include transaction processing; account opening and maintenance; reconciliation of trades, positions, and cash; corporate actions; regulatory reporting and compliance functions; and tax reporting. The International Financial Services segment offers investor and policyholder administration and technology services on a remote processing and business process outsourcing basis to mutual fund managers, insurers, and platform providers, as well as provides solutions related to participant accounting and recordkeeping for clients in the wealth management and retirement savings industries/markets. Its Healthcare Services segment offers software applications to provide healthcare organizations with pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions for information processing, quality of care, cost management, and payment integrity needs; and healthcare solutions, including claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, business intelligence, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.