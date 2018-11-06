Head to Head Survey: Learning Tree International (LTRE) vs. K12 (LRN)

Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) and K12 (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Learning Tree International has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, K12 has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Learning Tree International and K12’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Learning Tree International -1.34% N/A -2.53% K12 2.91% 4.67% 3.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Learning Tree International and K12’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Learning Tree International $70.66 million 0.25 -$2.13 million N/A N/A K12 $917.73 million 0.96 $27.62 million $0.68 32.07

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than Learning Tree International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Learning Tree International and K12, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A K12 0 0 2 0 3.00

K12 has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Given K12’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe K12 is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Learning Tree International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of K12 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

K12 beats Learning Tree International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Learning Tree International Company Profile

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live on-line learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in Learning Tree Education Centers or at customer locations; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2017, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 318 instructor-led course titles, including 159 multi-day IT course titles, 76 multi-day management course titles, and 83 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. Learning Tree International, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; Middlebury interactive languages; Stride; and the Big Universe literacy solution. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

