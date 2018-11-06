Head to Head Survey: Vina Concha y Toro (VCO) versus MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

Vina Concha y Toro (NYSE:VCO) and MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vina Concha y Toro and MGP Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vina Concha y Toro 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGP Ingredients 0 1 2 0 2.67

MGP Ingredients has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.36%. Given MGP Ingredients’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than Vina Concha y Toro.

Dividends

Vina Concha y Toro pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MGP Ingredients pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. MGP Ingredients pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vina Concha y Toro has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Vina Concha y Toro and MGP Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vina Concha y Toro N/A N/A N/A MGP Ingredients 10.48% 19.23% 13.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Vina Concha y Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vina Concha y Toro and MGP Ingredients’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vina Concha y Toro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MGP Ingredients $347.45 million 3.19 $41.82 million $1.87 35.16

MGP Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Vina Concha y Toro.

Summary

MGP Ingredients beats Vina Concha y Toro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vina Concha y Toro Company Profile

Viña Concha y Toro S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes wines in Chile. It operates through two segments, Wines and Other. The company sells its premium wines under the Don Melchor, Carmín de Peumo, Gravas del Maipo, Amelia, Terrunyo, Marqués de Casa Concha, Gran Reserva Serie Riberas, Casillero del Diablo, Trio, and Late Harvest brand names; varietal and bi-varietal wines under the Sunrise, Concha y Toro, and Frontera brands; and popular wines under the Tocornal, Clos de Pirque, Exportacion, and Fressco brand names. It also sells premium, varietal, and bi-varietal wines under the Cono Sur, Isla Negra, Maipo, Canepa, Palo Alto, Maycas del Limarí, and Trivento brands, as well as under the Fetzer, Bonterra, Five Rivers, Jekel, Sanctuary, 1000 Stories, Adorada, and Little Black Dress brand names. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution of spirits and premium beers in Chile; operation of wine bars and tours in Pirque; and activities related to the real estate business. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 12,783 cultivable hectares, including 398 hectares in Chile and 75 hectares in the United States. The company also exports its products to Europe, Asia, South America, Central America and Caribbean, the United States, and Canada. Viña Concha y Toro S.A. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products. This segment also provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil; and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. The Ingredient Solutions segment provides specialty wheat starches for food applications under the trademarks Fibersym Resistant Starch series, FiberRite RW Resistant Starch, Pregel Instant Starch series, and Midsol Cook-up Starch series; and specialty wheat proteins, commodity wheat starch, and commodity wheat proteins. The company sells its products directly or through distributors to the manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries primarily in the United States, Japan, Thailand, and Canada. MGP Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas.

