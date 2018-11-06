Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of HR opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $78,264.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

