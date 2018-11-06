Herencia Resources PLC (LON:HER) shot up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 11,505,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 6,870,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

WARNING: “Herencia Resources (HER) Shares Up 12%” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/herencia-resources-her-shares-up-12.html.

Herencia Resources Company Profile (LON:HER)

Herencia Resources plc., together with its subsidiaries, provides metals and minerals exploration and development services. The company owns a portfolio of zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits in Chile. Its projects include the Picachos Copper project, which is located approximately 50 km south east of the coastal city of La Serena; and the Guamanga Copper-Gold project that covers an area of approximately 11.2 square kilometers, which comprises the iron oxide copper-gold and various porphyry targets, as well as tenement positions in the La Serena area located in northern Chile.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Herencia Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herencia Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.