HgCapital Trust plc (HGT) Insider Guy Wakeley Purchases 228 Shares

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) insider Guy Wakeley bought 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,980 ($25.87) per share, with a total value of £4,514.40 ($5,898.86).

Guy Wakeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Guy Wakeley bought 261 shares of HgCapital Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,905 ($24.89) per share, with a total value of £4,972.05 ($6,496.86).

LON:HGT opened at GBX 1,955 ($25.55) on Tuesday. HgCapital Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,476.45 ($19.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,813.34 ($23.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

