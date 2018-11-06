Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Hill-Rom in a research note issued on Sunday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HRC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of HRC opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth about $10,392,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 32.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 142,654 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth about $1,081,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 34.5% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Hill-Rom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 27,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

