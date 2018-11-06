Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,808 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 117.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $220,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.76 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.99.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

