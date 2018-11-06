HL Financial Services LLC Invests $9.10 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Stock

HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,565.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 4,160,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,551,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,863,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,222,000 after buying an additional 633,057 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,614,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,053,000 after buying an additional 137,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,345,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,039,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $187.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

