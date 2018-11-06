Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $216,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,913,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,193,296,000 after buying an additional 7,517,623 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,460,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after buying an additional 2,903,920 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,922,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after buying an additional 3,695,485 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,283,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,713,000 after buying an additional 172,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,862,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after buying an additional 717,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

BMY stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

