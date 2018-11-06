Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,343 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $4,504,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $306,164,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $83,069,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total transaction of $4,772,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,785,345. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Longbow Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Broadcom to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.77.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

