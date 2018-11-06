HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of HollyFrontier worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HFC. US Capital Advisors raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

