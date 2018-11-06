Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOLI opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

