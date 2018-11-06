HollyWoodCoin Price Tops $0.22 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003375 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. HollyWoodCoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $246,255.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HWC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 29,977,557 coins and its circulating supply is 10,622,279 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official website is hollywoodcoin.us. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin.

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

