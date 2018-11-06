HSBC (HSBA) Given a GBX 750 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded HSBC to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 719.86 ($9.41).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 635.90 ($8.31) on Monday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

In other news, insider Iain Mackay sold 24,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58), for a total transaction of £157,817.97 ($206,217.13).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

